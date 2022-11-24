Son Heung-min will be able to play in South Korea’s opening World Cup match against Uruguay on Thursday despite wearing a mask after facial surgery, coach Paulo Bento said.
The Spurs attacker and South Korean skipper had surgery earlier this month after suffering a fracture around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League game.
“Son can play and will be able to play,” Bento said on Wednesday.
