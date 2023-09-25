Son Heung-min saluted Tottenham’s “great character” after the South Korea star struck twice in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham twice trailed to Cristian Romero’s own goal and Bukayo Saka’s penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

But Tottenham captain Son led the fightback on each occasion with a first-half leveller and then another equaliser after the interval to extend his side’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign to six games.

“It’s a derby, it’s always a tough game. I think the performance was fantastic. We gave everything until the final whistle, so the fans can be proud of the game,” Son said.

