A man was remanded in custody on Saturday after allegedly punching and striking his elderly father with a chair at the family home.

The 40-year old unemployed man, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of the victim, was charged with causing his 69-year old father grievous bodily harm in the alleged attack on Wednesday evening.

He was also charged with assaulting the victim as well as relapsing.

The incident broke out at the family’s Qrendi home when the man, who was said to have an alcohol problem, quarrelled with his father over money issues, reacting aggressively when his elderly relative refused to hand over more than he could afford.

The 69-year old was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was treated for grievous injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

Meanwhile his alleged aggressor pleaded not guilty when arraigned under arrest and was remanded in custody by the court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca Rizzo.

No request for bail was made at arraignment stage.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel.