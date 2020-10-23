Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract “sooner or later” after the South Korean’s blistering start to the season.

The 28-year-old forward, whose current deal expires in 2023, is reportedly in discussions over a bumper new deal at the Premier League club.

Son has scored nine goals in eight games this season and has also provided four assists, teaming up with Harry Kane to devastating effect.

Mourinho believes that form is likely to see him rewarded with a hefty new deal that would make him one of the club’s top earners.

