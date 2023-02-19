Son Heung-min produced the perfect response after being dropped as the South Korea forward came off the bench to seal Tottenham’s 2-0 win against West Ham on Sunday.

Son has struggled badly this season and his poor form convinced Tottenham’s absentee boss Antonio Conte to axe him for the Premier League clash.

Prior to this weekend, the 30-year-old had scored in only four matches this season.

