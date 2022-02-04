“Strange that a stadium supposed to host the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics is already considered outdated and dead, isn’t it?” asks Gianfelice Facchetti, son of Inter legend Giacinto Facchetti, of the lack of debate surrounding the future of the iconic San Siro stadium.

Local rivals Inter and AC Milan have for 75 years shared the ground in the west of the city, and this weekend the San Siro awaits one of the biggest derbies in years with both teams in the running for the Scudetto.

But for how much longer?

The future of one of the game’s most historic arenas, nicknamed ‘football’s La Scala’ is uncertain.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta