I have to admit to a fondness for ‘B’ (or even ‘C’) Japanese-produced science fiction/fantasy films. The kind with a man in a rubber Gozilla suit fighting a mythical three-headed monster in a Lilliputian-sized Tokyo.

What’s attractive, of course, is not the nuanced storyline or the sensitive character development. It’s the happy mix of manic gesticu­lations, clumsy puppetry and archaic ‘special’ effects that are so bad, even for the 1960s and ’70s, it goes beyond bad and comes out of the other side to become weirdly watchable. Son of Gozilla is a particular favourite.

Indeed, in the pre-politically correct age of the 20th century, there were a string of films and animations such as Son of Frankenstein, Son of Kong, Son of Batman and Son of Lassie whose title was a three-word guarantee that what you were about to watch was inferior to, and probably a rip-off of, the original. Even Blake Edwards’ Son of the Pink Panther, with the great Roberto Benigni and Claudia Cardinale, was a flop.

So, you have been warned: ‘Son of Titbits’ is not going to deal with the same depth of disgusting filth that I wrote about a fortnight ago. But it does feature has-beens and also-rans that are trying to match up to their Big Daddy, and failing miserably.

Titbit no. 5: So let’s start with Gozilla himself. Joseph Muscat has asked us not to compare the two contenders for his chair with him. The implication, of course, is that this would be unfair since they could never match up to his awesomeness.

Dr Muscat, most of us are fervently hoping that the winner will not match down to your particular brand of leadership that has brought shame and disgrace to our nation. Let’s just remember that Libyan warlord buddy Neville Gafà and hanging-on-a-thread Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar consider you to be God’s gift to Malta. And I rest my case.

Titbit no.6: What else to say about Konrad Mizzi? The guy is living in such a delusional universe of his own making that when his ex-PL colleagues were considering expelling him, he was seriously considering joining the PL leadership race. Now he has vented his righteous indignation at the recent rioting migrants because they are not ‘grateful’. Grateful? It’s our legal, not to say moral, obligation to address their needs properly, you son of a gas cylinder.

I am not condoning their vandalism, although I understand their frustration. But I find Mizzi’s painfully transparent attempt to pander to the lowest instincts of his erstwhile supporters far more revolting. Especially when it comes after yet more evidence of this government’s total insensiti­vity to third-country children it insists on depriving of schooling and separating from their parents.

After the Muscat shambles, can we please aspire to something more from a prospective prime minister?

And anyway, how dare this poster-boy of government’s en­demic corruption be righteous about anything? But, as good old Wittgenstein used to say, “whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must be silent”. And since Mizzi has now become unspeakable, let us leave him (hoping that he will finally face justice) and move on.

Titbit no. 7: Talking about in­habitants of delusional universes, did you hear the one about Police Commissioner Cutajar bragging that 2019 was the best year for the police force? Apparently, they’ve introduced rabbit stew in the executive canteen menu.

This is not to diminish the gene­rally sterling work of the force in catching drugs and criminals. But for Cutajar we have to update the dictum about not seeing the wood for the trees. Cutajar cannot see the crime for the Prime Minister’s balls. He has been shown the red card by both contenders of Muscat’s throne, and yet he hangs on, singing his own praises.

Titbit no. 8: By the time you are reading this article, the winner of the PL leadership race will probably be known. But it is still worthwhile commenting on the antics of the two contenders, and what this might say about the future of the Labour Party and our country.

Seeing Robert Abela flounder about in the PL leadership race is a bit like watching an Olympic swimmer learning the breast-stroke in the middle of a race. Now I do not pretend to understand the mind of the average PL tesserat, nor indeed of the PN species. I don’t know what has suddenly made him more attractive to them in the last few days.

But as far as I am concerned, if he was trying to convince us of his unsuitability for the post of prime minister, he was going the right way about it.

Fitness for purpose for the ultimate seat of Maltese power is not simply about having good ideas. It is primarily about the soundness of character and judgement. It is about the capacity to lead, not just the willing, but the reluctant and the recalcitrant. It is about ensuring that the soundness of one’s ideas are underpinned by the integrity of one’s example and beliefs.

So far, Abela has not demonstrated fitness on most of these counts. He still has a love-hate relationship with the free press, with the Malta Independent wondering aloud if Abela intends to get at them should he succeed.

Abela has publicly stated that the free press, this same press that has been instrumental to uncover the biggest financial and political scandals since Malta’s Independence, should be more “neutral”, and, by extension, more respectful and less inquisitive. You know, like TVM.

He has flipflopped repeatedly, first on the role that Muscat would have in an Abela government, then on whether his wife (and, through the community of acquests, himself) would still be able to help herself to government contracts. That Abela even thought it reasonable to consider, let alone say out loud, that he should have as much right as the next lawyer to go after government consultancy contracts is itself unconscionable.

If you thought that the Planning Authority’s contortions to let Ian Borg have his swimming pool were disgusting, wait until you see the whole public administration under an Abela government strain­ing to ensure that the prime minister’s wife gets her fair share of government contracts. Sai Mizzi’s handouts would have been just a rehearsal.

Titbit no. 9: So is Chris Fearne, the more likely winner, cut from better cloth than Robert Abela? Well, every time I hear something that gives me a flicker of hope, it is followed by a whopper that sounds like the same old Tagħna Lkoll Labour. I like his idea that both the Police Commissioner and the AG should be selected by two-thirds of Parliament. I like his intention to pay his respects to Daphne Car­uana Galizia and her family.

But RIPN? Come on! Even his non-disclaimer disclaimer article in the Times of Malta tried to have it both ways: trying to make light of it but not actually daring to apologise. And that is the rub. There as a sizeable PL hard-core electorate that still believe that RIPN is the right sentiment. Not even Adrian Delia would dream that saying RIPL would make him more electorally attractive. That Fearne felt the need to say it is so, so sad.

As we have seen from Delia and the PN, the bar is quite low to be considered fit to lead a major politi­cal party in Malta. But after the Muscat shambles, can we please aspire to something more from a prospective prime minister?