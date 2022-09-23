Son Heung-min scored a late free-kick to secure South Korea’s 2-2 draw against 10-man Costa Rica in their World Cup tune-up match on Friday.
Costa Rica went down a man in the 81st when goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado was sent off for grabbing the ball outside the box to prevent a South Korean opportunity.
Son converted the ensuing free-kick, salvaging a draw for the home team before about 37,000 fans at Goyang Stadium, northwest of Seoul.
