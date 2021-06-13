Son Heung-min scored the decisive goal in South Korea’s 2-1 victory over Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier Sunday before sending a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen.

After converting a penalty to help his side come from behind to take the lead at Goyang Stadium, the South Korea skipper held up his hands to show the number 23 – Eriksen’s shirt number at Tottenham Hotspur.

He then offered a few words in the direction of a nearby TV camera before kissing it.

Eriksen collapsed while playing in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday and required CPR before he was taken to hospital, where his condition has reportedly stabilised.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta