Son Heung-min sent Tottenham to the top of the Premier League as the South Korean’s free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a flawless start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second-placed West Ham after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed to Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta