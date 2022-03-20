Timothy Castagne and James Maddison produced stunning strikes as Leicester earned a 2-1 win over Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side made it three victories from their last four Premier League games thanks to Castagne’s goal of the season contender and a fine free-kick.

Leicester climbed to 10th place as they bounced back from successive defeats against Rennes and Arsenal.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.