Son Heung-min struck twice as Tottenham bolstered their bid to reach the Champions League last 16 with a 3-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s side fell behind to Daichi Kamada’s early strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Son equalised with a composed finish and Harry Kane converted a penalty as the England captain bagged his first Champions League goal this season.

Son’s blistering volley put Tottenham in complete control towards the end of a vibrant first-half display.

Finally back to his best after a slow start to the season, Son was a constant menace to Frankfurt, whose defender Tuta was sent off in the second half for two fouls on the 30-year-old.

Frankfurt’s Faride Alidou reduced the deficit in the closing stages and Kane missed a late penalty, but Tottenham held on.

With two matches remaining against Sporting Lisbon and Marseille, Tottenham are top of Group D on seven points after their second win in this season’s tournament.

