Tottenham came from behind twice to rescue a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal thanks to Son Heung-min’s double in Sunday’s north London derby.

Ange Postecoglou’s side trailed to Cristian Romero’s first-half own goal before South Korea forward Son hauled them level at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal’s lead with a second half penalty, but Son had the last word with his second goal as these bitter rivals both extended their unbeaten starts to the Premier League season.

Tottenham sit in fourth place, above fifth-placed Arsenal on goal difference, after a hard-fought clash offered more evidence that Postecoglou has revived a club in turmoil when he arrived from Celtic in the close-season.

Although Tottenham have now won just one of their last 31 league trips to Arsenal and remain without a victory on enemy territory since 2010, there was much to admire from Postecoglou’s team.

