Son Heung-min smashed a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday to take a firm grip on fourth place in the Premier League after defeats for rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

Son opened the scoring in the first half and Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead early in the second half, with the South Korea international scoring twice more after the break.

The win takes Antonio Conte’s team to 57 points—three points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and six clear of West Ham and Manchester United.

Villa, however, had their chances in the first half, for all Son fired the visitors into an early lead, and the delighted forward paid tribute to Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

