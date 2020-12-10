A man has been handed a suspended jail term after admitting threatening his father with a knife, assaulting him and causing him to fear violence.

The man, whose name is not being published to protect the identity of the victim, at first denied the charges brought against him but changed his plea.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how the incident took place on November 1 in Fgura when the 37-year-old man, who is a repeat offender, assaulted his father during a family argument.

The incident took place when the son intervened during an argument that his father was having with his mother. The couple are having marriage difficulties, the court heard.

During the altercation, the man grabbed a knife and threatened him with it, warning him that he’ll use it if he has to.

The argument dissipated but the father filed a police report, informing the police of his son’s threats and asking for police protection. But when the matter reached court, the father told the court that he had forgiven his son for what he had done and did not wish to proceed with the case. He also used the facility given to him by law not to testify against his son.

After taking into consideration that early guilty plea, Magistrate Vella sentenced the man to a two-year jail term suspended for four years. She warned him about the consequences he will have to face if he were to commit another crime during the next four years.

The magistrate also issued a four-year protection order in favour of the father and ordered the man not to molest his father for a year, against a €100 fine in default.

Police inspector Joanna Piscopo prosecuted while lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono were defence counsel.

