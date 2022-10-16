Opening on October 21 at the Manoel Theatre, La Cage Aux Folles – directed by Chris Gatt – is a story about love, family and being confident in one’s own skin.

The play was written by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein, and was first performed on Broadway in 1983.

A winner of multiple awards, La Cage Aux Folles tells the story of Georges, played by Mikhail Basmadjian, and his husband Albin, played by Ray Calleja.

Albin, who is a bit of a diva, is also Zaza, the star attraction of the eponymous nightclub managed by Georges. The couple live a very happy, if unconventional, life together until Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to a girl whose father, played by Edward Mercieca, is ultra-conservative and would never approve of their lifestyle.

Madness and hilarity ensue as Albin and Georges try to hide the truth about their work and their life together.

“The theme is the eternal one of people searching for love and friendship, and the celebration of family in all its forms is at the heart of the musical,” says Gatt.

Chris Gatt at rehearsals. Photo: Albert Camilleri/thecreatives

“It is about examining what binds us and what divides us, and it is a celebration of diversity but also of commonality.”

He says one of the challenges of directing a musical like La Cage is to strike the balance bet­ween the spectacular scenes set in the nightclub where Zaza and the Cagelles delight the audience with their performances, and the very real emotions that drive the story.

“Every production brings with it its challenges, but apart from the obvious technical issues, the real challenge here is to create a show that is both comical but also has genuine heart,” explains Gatt.

“The characters must be believable, even when they are over the top.”

La Cage Aux Folles will be performed at Teatru Manoel on October 21, 22, 28, 29 at 8pm and October 23, 26, 27, 30 at 7.30pm. This production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is suitable for audiences aged 13 and over. For more information visit www.teatrumanoel.mt.