Out-of-work performing artists will be the beneficiaries of a new Christmas song released to raise funds to finance a series of online gigs from Gozo.

Keith Anthony and Andrea Britton have joined forces to write a song in aid of fellow artists after the pandemic brought the performing industry to a standstill worldwide, causing financial anxiety for their colleagues, event organisers, venue owners and other industry workers.

Project aims to put Gozo on the digital music map

These people all rely on live events to make ends meet and thousands in Malta are now feeling the hit, they said, especially given that live entertainment is the “beating heart” of festive celebrations.

Called Sing Out Yourself and recorded at Noise, the song’s release this week will help raise funds for the new Gozo-based online weekly entertainment series of mini-gigs Backdoor Jam, launching on You Tube on December 21.

People can contribute to the Backdoor Jam intimate performance sessions, held weekly from Żeppi’s in Gozo, by buying the single.

The project aims to create something positive from a negative, while putting Gozo on the digital music map and creating all-important work for local artists.