Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the notable absentee from Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad unveiled by head coach Rigobert Song on Thursday.

Song included other stars who play abroad such as Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar.

However, 47-year-old Song, who was a pivotal player for Cameroon when they won the title on two occasions in 2000 and 2002, took the bold gamble to omit Choupo-Moting.

"We all know he is an important player," said Song of the 34-year-old Bayern player.

"However, one has to make choices."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com