Maltese athlete Sonique Gatt won the country’s first gold medal of this year’s COJI Jeux des Îles on Wednesday when she placed first in the Hammer event.

Later on, Malta added a silver medal through Kareem Chouhal’s second-placed finish in Shot Put.

The Games which are taking place between Wednesday and Sunday, are being held in Mallorca. They host athletes between the ages of nine and 17, with Malta having taken part in these Games, every year since 2004.

