Tottenham Hotspur will play a K League XI in the South Korean capital Seoul on July 13, the club said, as Premier League teams return to lucrative overseas tours stopped due to Covid-19.
Korean forward Son Heung-min and England international striker Harry Kane will be the star attractions when Spurs face a selection of the best players from South Korea’s top league.
Antonio Conte’s side will also play a second pre-season friendly in South Korea, with details to be announced “in due course”.
