Sony’s Vision-S concept has been shown undergoing dynamic testing for the first time on roads in Austria.

Showcased in prototype form, the Vision-S – which was first unveiled at last year’s CES technology exhibition – wears a camouflage wrap in order to disguise some of the car’s exterior styling elements.

Though not confirmed for production, the Vision-S has been used as a way of Sony showcasing its future plans for autonomous and high-tech driving. Featuring 33 sensors, the Vision S is able to monitor its surroundings, as well as artificial intelligence technology which allows it to detect and recognise people.

This system enables the car to determine the driver’s tiredness levels and it can even adjust the temperature of the cabin by ‘inferring the condition of the occupants based on behaviour read from the ToF (time of flight) sensor’. A ToF sensor uses infrared light to assess depth.

The footage gives a clear look at the car’s interior for the first time, too. It shows an ultra-wide central screen with a variety of different menus, as well as a secondary high-definition display ahead of the passenger. The main infotainment setup appears to give access to key functions such as media and satellite navigation.

(Sony)

There’s also another display fitted in front of the driver which shows satellite navigation functions, too.

Though further details about the concept are few and far between, Sony has disclosed that it’ll be powered by a dual electric motor setup with 268bhp. This power output allows the car to go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 149mph (240km/h).