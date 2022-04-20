Mauricio Pochettino is hoping Paris Saint-Germain can clinch the Ligue 1 title on Wednesday despite being without the injured Lionel Messi, as the Argentine coach batted away questions about his future in the French capital beyond this season.

PSG are 15 points clear of Marseille with six games left in the season after beating their rivals 2-1 on Sunday.

That means they could be crowned champions on Wednesday, provided Marseille fail to beat Nantes and PSG better their nearest challenger’s result when they travel to Angers.

If Marseille do not slip up, PSG will have another chance to secure their eighth title in 10 seasons — and a record-equalling 10th French crown overall — when they play host to Lens on Saturday.

