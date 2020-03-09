The weekly lunchtime concerts organised by Barocco Foundation will tomorrow feature soprano Marvic Baldacchino accompanied by pianist Maria Elena Farrugia at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta.

The programme includes romantic songs and arias by Gabriel Fauré’s Apres un Reve, Claude Debussy’s Romance, Richard Strauss’s Morgen, George Frideric Handel’s baroque Piangero la sorte mia and Da tempeste il legno in fronte as well as other timeless pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Vincenzo Bellini and Giacomo Puccini.

Baldacchino, born in 1998, commenced her vocal studies in 2011 with mezzo-soprano Claire Massa at the Johann Strauss School of Music and later went on to study with soprano Miriam Cauchi at the Malta School of Music. Baldacchino has participated in masterclasses with many acclaimed singers including Janis Kelly and Jamie Mc Dougall at Oxenfoord International (UK) and with Juliette Bisazza, Tatiana Lisnic, Miriam Gauci and Carlos Conde Gonzales in Malta.

The lunchtime concert will be held at St Catherine of Italy, Valletta, tomorrow at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €8. Tickets will be available prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mail: baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952. For more information, visit barocco-malta.com.