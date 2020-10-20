Soprano Nicola Said is presenting a recital at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on Friday. She will be singing a repertoire by Samuel Barber, Arthur Bliss and Alban Berg, and will be accompanied by pianist Christine Zerafa.

More specifically, she will be interpreting Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 (1947) and the light-hearted The Ragwort (voice, clarinet and piano) and The Daffodil (voice and clarinet) from Bliss’s Two Nursery Rhymes (1921).

The recital will end with Berg’s Sieben frühe Lieder (1905-1908) in a sextet arrangement by Reuben Pace for voice, piano, clarinet and strings.

Said will be accompanied by pianist Christine Zerafa and guest musicians Godfrey Muscat (clarinet), Nadine Galea (violin), Stefan Calleja (violin) and Desirée Quintano (cello).

Very limited seating is available and attendees will have to adhere by strict COVID-19 guidelines. For bookings and information about the guidelines, visit www.teatrumanoel.org.