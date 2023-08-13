Harry Kane endured a losing debut with Bayern Munich on Saturday when his new team crashed to a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, just hours after sealing a move from Tottenham.

Dani Olmo was the star of the show, producing a virtuoso performance and scoring a hat-trick in Munich as Kane’s dream of clinching his first major silverware was shattered.

Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute with Bayern already trailing 2-0 with Olmo completing his hat-trick soon after.

The England skipper was largely anonymous but earned the sympathy of Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I’m just sorry for Harry Kane, he probably thinks that we haven’t trained for four weeks,” said Tuchel who admitted he was at a loss for words for the German champions’ limp performance.

