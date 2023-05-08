Sampdoria slid into Italy’s Serie B on Monday as they lost 2-0 away to Udinese while Empoli held their nerve to beat Salernitana 2-1 to pull away from the relegation zone.

Sampdoria are last in Serie A on just 17 points, 13 from safety with four games left.

Roberto Pereyra put the hosts ahead after nine minutes running onto a pass by Festy Ebosele and clipping the ball over the diving Nicola Ravaglia.

