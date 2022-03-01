Solidarity Overseas Service (SOS) Malta is collecting money for Ukrainian refugees arriving at the Romanian border.

Russian forces have struck cities in eastern Ukraine and on Tuesday massed armoured vehicles and artillery near the capital Kyiv.

It has been reported that more than 350 civilians have been killed in the fighting and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled into neighbouring countries.

SOS Malta is currently in contact with NGO Sange Pentru Romania (Blood for Romania), which is providing emergency relief to Ukrainian refugees.

“We appeal for donations to assist Emergency Aid at the Siret Border in Romania. Over 67,000 refugees are at the border of Romania after the Russian Invasion,” SOS Malta said.

How to donate?

By cheque to SOS Malta, 10, Triq il-Ward, Santa Venera, SVR 1640.

By SMS on 50616125 (€4.66) or 50619226 (€11.65).

Through bank transactions: APS account 20000245111 - IBAN MT15APSB7702400427862000024511; HSBC account 006070932050 - IBAN MT05MMEB44060000000006070932050 or BOV account 40013974950 – IBAN MT51VALL22013000000040013974950.