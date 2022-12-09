Lilian Miceli Farrugia, a philanthropist who founded SOS Malta, has died aged 98, the NGO said on Friday.

Miceli Farrugia was a founding member of SOS Malta in 1991 and served as its first-ever chairperson.

The NGO, which continues to operate to this day, describes its mission as that of aiding people “experiencing times of crisis and to empower them by providing support services and opportunities to implement development and change in their country.”

It played a leading role in helping refugees in Albania and Kosovo during the Balkan war, with Miceli Farrugia leading its efforts with a hands-on role.

In a statement, SOS Malta paid tribute to its former chair as “a model of love, compassion and generosity.”

“Her mission in life was one that made a difference in the lives of so many people.SOS Malta is grateful for her leadership for truth and justice. Your legacy within the organisation will live on,” the NGO said.

The NGO’s current CEO, Claudia Taylor East, said it had been a privilege to work alongside Miceli Farrugia.

“Spread your wings and fly proudly. Your memories shall live on,” she wrote.

Miceli Farrugia had a long history of charitable work, having worked with Mother Teresa of Calcutta to help the nun build a school for disabled children in Albania. The two had first crossed paths in 1963 when Mother Teresa visited Malta.

She was married to entrepreneur Anthony Miceli Farrugia, an industrialist who served as chairman of Simonds Farsons Cisk and L. Farrugia & Sons and is widely considered to be the brains behind local soft drink Kinnie.

The couple had six children. One of their sons went on to found Meridiana Wine Estate. Miceli Farrugia served as the estate’s chairperson until 2012.