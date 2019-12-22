Solidarity Overseas Service (SOS) Malta is collecting money for the Albania Earthquake Emergency Response following the recent earthquakes in the country.

Albania was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on November 26, the strongest to hit the country in over 40 years, causing devastating damages in the city of Durres, 32km from the capital Tirana. After the main quake, hundreds of aftershocks were felt in the area. A total of 52 people were killed and about 3,000 injured, and over 500 buildings are unrecoverable. It was the second earthquake to strike the region in three months.

The Municipality of Tirana has called for urgent material international emergency assistance to support and assist victims to meet their immediate needs.

The items needed are all-weather shelter materials including tents, temporary shelter kits, blankets, sleeping bags, first aid kits, pumps, hoses, mobile water tanks, stretchers, sanitation equipment, barrels, flashlights, whistles, firefighting helmets, protective clothing and boots, power generators, high performance fans, fire extinguishers, aerial ladder, motor saws, non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhoea medication, antacids or laxatives, sanitary and personal hygiene items and canned food.

Any companies or individuals wishing to donate such items are to contact Erind Bejko, director of Civil Emergencies at the Municipality of Tirana, on e-mail erind.bejko@tirana.al, tel. 00355 6922 40268 or Anisa Ruseti on e-mail anisa.ruseti@tirana.al.

The point of entry for international assistance is either Tirana Airport or the port of Durres.

Monetary donations may be sent to SOS Malta as follows: APS account no. 20000245111 (IBAN MT15APSB77024004278620000245111; HSBC account no. 006070932050 (IBAN MT05MMEB440600000 00006070932050); BOV account no. 40013974950 (IBAN MT51VALL22013000000040013974950).

Donations may also be sent by SMS as follows: 50616125 for €4.66, or 50619226 for €11.65. Donations may also be made online at http://www.sosmalta.org/ donate_now or sent to SOS Malta, Triq il-Ward, Santa Venera SVR 1640.

For further details call 9947 8880.