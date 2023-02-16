An SOS Malta team headed by David Grech is flying to Adana in Turkey on Friday on a four-day mission which will see it travelling to Gaziantep, the epicentre of the recent earthquake which has wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria.

There, the team will assess the needs of the displaced people and distribute aid.

It will also establish contact with international organisations on the ground at the Bab al-Hawa border and channel resources and support through them for Syria, CEO Claudia Taylor East said.

More than 40,000 people were killed across the two countries by the February 6 disaster that flattened entire districts.

Besides other aid, Malta has sent two Civil Protection teams to help with the rescue efforts.

Taylor East said SOS Malta will also be collaborating with the International organisation ‘Humanity Crew’.

"We are in discussion to set up a crisis line which will offer online support in both Syria and Turkey and shall meet the director on the ground in Turkey.

"Through our national service kellimni.com, SOS Malta together with Humanity Crew will develop the system to be available in Arabic and Turkish to coordinate effective interventions by mental health professionals."

Taylor East said SOS Malta is already carrying out a similar service in Ukraine.

"Our head of mission David Grech has years of experience leading emergency teams in Albania, Kosovo, Sri Lanka and Haiti."

He is accompanied by Charles Borg one of SOS's first volunteers in Albania and Zaidan Taleb from the organisation The Syrian Solidarity in Malta.

SOS Malta thanked the public for their response to its appeal.

"Your generosity will make a vital difference in the lives of those who need it most right now" it said.