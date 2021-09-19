Sotheby’s International Realty has recently reported that the global real estate market has remained strong ­with several of their affiliate offices achieving record-breaking sales volumes.

This has been accomplished despite a global shortage of new properties making it to the listing market, as many people are buckling down and focusing on home improvements instead of moving house.

The brand did not only increase their sale transaction volumes by nearly 100 per cent in comparison to the previous year, but they also raised their international sales by nearly 110 per cent; all this while expanding their presence in the Middle East and the Caribbean.

“Forming part of such a prestigious global brand means that we can offer our clients a unique and versatile experience when it comes to marketing and representing their luxury properties or, finding them their perfect home,” director and joint owner Michael Zammit says.

When one chooses Malta Sotheby’s International Realty as their partner in property, one would have the added benefit of the brand’s international reach.

“We offer our clients the unique opportunity to work with a global network of real estate experts that can assist them whenever and wherever they may be in the world,” Zammit continues.

The Sotheby’s International Realty brand boasts more than 24,000 experienced and knowledgeable associates, in 1,000 offices across 74 countries and territories across the world.

For the first half of 2021, the brand achieved a referral volume increase of more than 170 per cent year over year. A significant amount of the referral transactions closed at over US$10 million, while the average sale price for closed transactions through the referral system went up by 45 per cent year on year.

“The Sotheby’s International brand is constantly innovating and revolutionising the real estate market and as Malta Sotheby’s International Realty is an affiliate, we are able to leverage the power of the brand to deliver the white-glove service our clients expect from us as leaders in an evolving market,” Zammit explains.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty can assist clients in Malta to find a property on the other side of the world without the client having to travel back and forth and vice versa.

For many, the process of buying or selling a property abroad is a daunting prospect. One needs to consider the unique property laws and tax regulations of each country in addition to the buying and selling process, which is why the Sotheby’s International Realty Global Referral network is so successful.

Clients have the convenience of approaching their local Sotheby’s International Realty office who, in turn, can facilitate their global property transactions.

“Clients need trusted sources to help them navigate a fast-paced and low-inventory market, making our role as their property partner that much more important. Our unique and innovative approach to real estate and our commitment to our clients and their property goals is truly what sets us apart,”Zammit says.

“Our responsibility as a leader in luxury property is to give our clients the peace of mind that they have a local partner looking after their property interests abroad,” Zammit concludes.

To benefit from the Malta Sotheby’s International Realty’s Global Network, get in touch on +356 2010 8077, view the website www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visit their office located on the Portomaso Marina, Malta.