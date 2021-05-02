One of the greatest advantages Malta Sotheby’s International Realty has is its global reach and range. This is evident by the annual Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event (GNE).

Actress Nicole Kidman and the Broadway cast of Hamilton were some of the speakers at Sotheby’s International Realty Global Networking Event. President and CEO Philip White (bottom left) moderated the event.

This year’s virtual GNE saw Sotheby’s International Realty host the largest networking event in the 45-year history virtual format of the brand, which brought together nearly 9,500 brokers and agents from 73 countries around the world. The hugely successful GNE was moderated by president and CEO Philip White, with Nicole Kidman as the keynote speaker, highlighting her keys to success. The Broadway cast of Hamilton also shared their inspirational stories.

The event covered a wide variety of topics highlighting the value of the brand, allowing expert agents and brokers from across the world to come together to create new connections, elevate their global referral network and share their best business practices to ensure the continued excellent service expected from a globally leading brand like Malta Sotheby’s International Realty.

We understand that our role is more than just that of an agent, but also as your partner in finding a home that suits your vision

“As your property expert, we at Malta Sotheby’s International Realty realise that we are at the centre of your white-glove experience with the Sotheby’s brand. We understand that our role is more than just that of an agent, but also as your partner in finding a home that suits your vision for the future,” director and joint owner, Michael Zammit, said.

“Which is why we have heavily invested in updating our website to better showcase the prestigious properties we are proud to represent, with a focused approach on the best marketing practices behind the scenes to make sure that your listings reach the right audiences.”

Zammit went on to explain the brand’s expansion on the island with the extension of their Portomaso office.

“Our clients expect only the best when they contact Malta Sotheby’s International Realty and as our presence on the island continues to grow, so does our global network of clientele ‒ which is why we recently expanded our Portomaso office to better service our clients in a calm and safe environment,” he said.

Malta Sotheby’s International Realty currently has a luxury office situated on the “golden mile” of the Sliema seafront and another in the award-winning Portomaso Marina. The brand plans to take on a number of experienced sales and rental associates as demand for their global services continue to increase.

“When you list your property with Malta Sotheby’s International Realty, you are not just getting your property on the market, you are getting your property the attention it deserves,” Zammit concluded.