Sotheby’s International Realty was recently awarded the honour of ‘Top Luxury Brokerage’ at the 2021 Inman Luxury Connect conference.

The Luxury Connect conference is the premier real estate event for elite agents and brokers in the luxury market, bringing together the industry’s heavy hitters and seasoned professionals together on a three-day exploration and celebration of the rapidly evolving real estate marketplace.

This year’s event took place in Las Vegas and saw hundreds of industry professionals come together to learn, share and forge essential relationships.

In addition to being awarded Top Luxury Brokerage for 2021, Sotheby’s International Realty was also inducted into the prestigious Golden I Club after two months of voting and 300 nominations.

The Golden I Club recognises real estate professionals who consistently push the boundaries of what’s possible in the industry, from cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing technology, record-breaking sales and high-quality service, which all help define the brand.

The Sotheby’s International Realty brand boasts more than 24,000 experienced and knowledgeable associates in 1,000 offices across 74 countries and territories across the world.

As an extension of that, Malta Sotheby’s International Realty realise that they are at the centre of one’s white glove experience with the Sotheby’s brand.

They understand that their role is more than just that of an agent but also that of a partner in finding a home that suits clients’ vision for the future.

