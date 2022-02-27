Tomas Soucek scored the only goal as West Ham beat Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to lift themselves to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

David Moyes’ side, who had drawn their previous two matches, climbed above Arsenal thanks to Soucek’s 59th-minute goal on his 27th birthday at the London Stadium.

Just seven points separate Manchester United from eighth-placed Wolves, who are still in the hunt for a place in next season’s Champions League despite their defeat.

