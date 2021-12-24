Soufiane Lagzir has agreed to leave Ħamrun Spartans in the January transfer window and has decided to pursue his career in the Italian Serie D, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Moroccan striker was re-signed by the Spartans at the start of the season but has struggled to command a regular place with the Reds.

It is understood that the Spartans have decided to part ways with Lagzir and look at other options to try and bolster their forward line.

Initially, it was thought that Lagzir would remain to play in the Premier League for the second part of the season.

