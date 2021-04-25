Many acknowledge that Pope Francis has a very soft spot for the most vulnerable. Among these he includes the environment. He is so concerned about its suffering that he dedicated a whole encyclical in its defence.

All evidence shows that unless we change our ways, our world will soon not be liveable anymore. One asks, how is it that, faced with such clear evidence, we continue to contribute to the destruction of our own home?

I believe there is a connection between this blindness and secularism. Secularism has no room for religious values, little realising that without them, even spiritual values vanish. As a consequence, we have become a people without a soul, and this accounts for the individualism that has penetrated our culture and is responsible for our lack of concern for the common good.

This mentality has brought with it ways of life which eventually will turn against us. In the first place, we not only want everything, we also want it now. Taken up by the axiom that time is money, we want to get there as fast as possible, little caring that getting there quickly punishes mother earth. And I am not referring only to transportation.

Another aspect is our ‘use and throw away’ culture. We started with Bic ballpoint pens, but now this is extended to practically everything. Nobody repairs anything nowadays because it’s cheaper to buy a new one. The result is the amount of trash that we are generating. Wherever we go – land, sea, and even space – we leave rubbish behind us.

We are no longer creating beautiful things to leave as a monument to our culture. Prehistoric cultures left us buildings we continue to admire today. In Malta we are proud of our neolithic temples, just as people the world over cherish the monuments of their own past cultures.

The medievals left us magnificent cathedrals, built with great patience, hard work, and without the machinery available now. It is no wonder that when Notre-Dame cathedral was in flames, most of the world was in pain.

Perhaps we do not realise that such monuments were the result of very strong spiritual values. Most are temples of worship, and were it not for the spiritual values of the communities that built them, such edifices would probably have been built differently.

It is fair to wonder what we are leaving for posterity. We are uplifted by the music of Beethoven, Mozart and Bach, but who will be playing the music we are producing today in 50 years’ time? And who will be appreciating our buildings, most of which look like standing match boxes!

We think of ourselves as being advanced because of our highly developed technology, often forgetting it is just a tool. It is what we produce with technology that matters, not the tool itself.

Pessimistic? Maybe! But my aim is not to depress but to make us stop and reflect on what we are doing. I’m afraid we run the risk that future generations will judge our times as a recurrence of the Dark Ages. Very badly, we need to find our soul again.

Fr Alfred Micallef, member, Society of Jesus