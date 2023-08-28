Express Trailers is marking 45 years of weekly transport and logistics operations between Malta and France. The company today is in fact an established major trading partner to several Maltese and French companies operating in the food and wine, automotive, fashion, cosmetic, industrial and pharmaceutical sectors.

The company has been delivering its weekly service directly to and from France since 1978, managing entire supply chains, offering groupage services and full trailer loads, both for import as well as for export.

“We started our service to and from France with one depot in Paris. Eventually, growing demand led the company to explore the addition of new routes,” recalls David Fleri Soler, Chief Commercial Officer at Express Trailers.

Today, Express Trailers is connecting Malta directly with three depots in France namely in Paris, Lyon and Lille with a combined service offer via road, sea and air freight that caters for all types of cargo.

“The regular weekly service and the reliability of our fully monitored, temperature-controlled and GDP pharma compliant fleet is what makes us ideal logistics partners to French businesses operating in Malta and Maltese exporters to France,” added Fleri Soler who, also being a member on the Council of the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce, has always harboured a special interest in developing commercial ties between Malta and France from a transportation and logistics perspective.

“The service we offer between Malta and France is also due to our successful ongoing partnership with French transport and logistics providers Dimotrans, a company with that have long years of experience, that shares our same values of an effective, flexible and responsive service,” he added.

“Our 45-year experience working with France has earned us a lot of knowledge about the French market and this has enabled us to be able to apply a low-risk, efficient and complete service to our customers. Today, anyone who wants to do business with France knows that their products and cargo will be in the safe hands of a company with acquired experience, an obsession for excellence and with a 45-year proven expertise,” he concluded.