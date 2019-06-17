You can of course go with the flow, but with little time and more than 20 wines to choose from, I recommend arriving at least somewhat prepared at the Delicata Classic Wine Festival, which is on tonight until Sunday.

Delicata’s wine fest is known for showcasing a wide variety of styles of Malta’s best wines and the sheer diversity on show might even come across as a little intimidating to the novice festival reveller.

A plan of attack beckons. My basic approach for any formal or casual wine tasting might help you have an enjoyable but also enlightening evening.

Begin your vinous exploration with sparkling wines. The fresh and palate-prepping Girgentina Frizzante has been my first glass of the evening every single edition, 18 years on the trot!

Then continue sampling fresh whites like the must-try Medina Vermentino Zibibbo, and move on to richer ones before trying younger and ultimately bigger tannic and oaky reds such as the Gran Cavalier Syrah. Always ‘work’ from light wines to heavier ones and keep sweet wines for last.

However, if you come to the festival with the intention of trying the biggest names, you might want to head to these stalls early. Give iconic wines like the Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier and the Gran Cavalier Syrah your undivided attention before the festival atmosphere takes over.

But I would aim to explore the unfamiliar wines. Great discoveries await you, I’m sure. Have you tried the Victoria Heights Shiraz Rosé yet or the new red blend in the Medina collection made from Syrah, Carignan and Mourvèdre? This is your chance to ascertain your likes and dislikes and that requires exposure to different wines.

If you are a white wine drinker, why not leave your comfort zone and try a rosé – there are seven pink wines to choose from – or even a bright, unoaked red like the Falcon Merlot.

And, why spend a whole evening pinpointing just the types of wine that you know will give you the most pleasure?

Discover the wines that your friends are enjoying; try to understand what it is in a wine that inspires other people. By doing this, you can gain a better understanding of why you personally love certain varietals or styles, and this will help you make better buying decisions in the future.

Above all, remember it’s alright to have a good time too. You’re enjoying a glass of wine, not attending a boring seminar. Enjoy in moderation, though, and stay hydrated.

Are you still unsure about what your favourite wine is? Well, at least now you have a plan and you can find out tonight, tomorrow and Sunday evening at the Delicata Classic Wine Festival held at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, from 7pm till midnight. Nothing helps you discover your personal wine preferences better than tasting a variety of wines of different colours and styles side-by-side. And, with over 20 Delicata DOK and IGT quality wines from Malta and Gozo for you to sample, this year’s wine fest might be just the perfect occasion to find a new favourite.

The online booking process has closed but one can settle the fee of €16 for a wine purse with wine coins and a souvenir glass at the door on the night.

For more info go to www.delicata.com.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of sales and an award-winning wine writer.