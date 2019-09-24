Polish pianist Julia Miller will be returning to the stage for her second solo recital of the year.

The piano concert will be held at The Green Room, Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on Wednesday October 9.

Julia Miller

She has established herself both internationally and in Malta as a very sought-after musical collaborator, soloist as well as in chamber music.

She will be playing Maurice Ravel’s Sonatine, and selected works from Polish composers Witold Lutoslawski, Frederick Chopin and Karol Szymanowski.

Sonatine is one of Ravel’s most well-known pieces, described by critics as a ‘concise and radiant’ work.

Bukoliki by Lutoslawski are five playful short pieces that get their inspiration from ‘Kurpie’ melodies, one of the ethnic groups in Poland. This short composition gives an idea of childhood games and is set in a folkloristic environment.

Julia Miller will also play Scherzo B flat minor op. 31, Nocturne in B flat minor op.9 no.1r and Waltz B minor op.69 no.2 by Polish composer Chopin.

Book tickets by email on juliamillerpianist@gmail.com Prices of tickets are at €12 each.