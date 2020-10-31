First collection of high-definition recordings of Maltese soundscapes launched

A group of Maltese artists has just launched a collection of soundscapes, effects and aural experiences, entirely recorded and mixed in Malta.

Sounds of Malta is the name of the very first foley sound effects collection that includes over 100 high-definition recordings of typical everyday life in Malta − from church bells pealing to festa fireworks and street market sounds, a very deliciously sounding crunch into pastizzi and the fizz of opening a can of beer.

All the samples are from original recordings with many typically Maltese sounds, and others that are more generic and can be used in any situation, such as the sounds of rain, thunder and traffic noise.

Specific samples include the sound of waves at Żonqor Point, Marsascala, children playing in Wied il-Għasri, the crowd’s noise in Republic Street, Valletta, karrozzin sounds in Mdina and canons firing at the Saluting Battery in Valletta.

“High-quality samples like these are commonly used as digital instruments by music producers or as sound effect layers in the film and video production industry,” Andrew Mizzi, one of the project’s founders, said.

“We came up with this idea during the partial lockdown and have been working on it since then,” his partner, Claude Spiteri Belcher, continued.

Mizzi and Spiteri Belcher are founders of Insynk, an arts collective specialising in music and visual productions. From studios based in Paola, the group works mainly on releasing new music and video productions for local and international artists, and has recently worked with Muxu, ANT and Luke Chappell, Carlo Gerada and Maxine, among others.

The Malta Sample Pack can be downloaded directly against a fee from insynkcollective.com.