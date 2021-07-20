South Africa’s Olympic football coach fears his players’ health could be at risk after being forced to isolate at the Tokyo Games, citing Christian Eriksen’s traumatic ordeal at Euro 2020.

The team head into their opening game against Japan on Thursday in disarray after two players and a video analyst tested positive for coronavirus following their arrival at the Olympic Village.

Twenty-one members of the team contingent were named as close contacts on Monday, forcing them to miss two training sessions as they isolated in their rooms.

Coach David Notoane fears the lack of time to acclimatise in hot and steamy Tokyo could put his players at risk.

