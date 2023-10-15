Defending champions South Africa edged hosts France 29-28 in a thrilling encounter on Sunday to reach next weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

The Springboks kept their hopes of a record fourth title alive thanks to fly-half Handre Pollard’s second-half points, setting up a last-four meeting with England back in Paris next Saturday.

In-form France were knocked out at the quarter-finals despite leading at the break in a huge disappointment for the expectant home support.

France captain Antoine Dupont made his return from a cheekbone fracture he suffered last month as the host nation eyed a first semi-final spot since they finished runners-up for a third time in 2011.

French President Emmanuel Macron was present among the 79,500 crowd expecting a match of the highest quality between Fabien Galthie’s France team, third in the world rankings, and Jacques Nienaber’s Boks, in second place.

