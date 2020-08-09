Brad Binder created a series of firsts as he won the Czech MotoGP on Sunday, ahead of Italian Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha's satellite SRT bike and Frenchman Johan Zarco on a Ducati-Avintia
It was the 24-year-old Binder's first MotoGP win in his third race, it was also a first victory at the elite level by a South African and for the KTM team.
"This was a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy and today it came true," Binder said.
