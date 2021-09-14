South American national teams will again be asked to play an extra round of World Cup qualifiers in the upcoming international window, continental governing body CONMEBOL said on Monday.

As in the last window in early September, CONMEBOL will attempt to catch up on lost matches by squeezing in an extra round and teams will play on Thursday October 7, Sunday October 10 and Thursday October 14.

Two matches were postponed in March when European clubs refused to release players because of COVID-19 restrictions. Brazil and Argentina potentially have an additional match to make up after their meeting on September 5 was halted by health officials in Sao Paulo because British-based players were in the visiting team.

