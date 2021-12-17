South American nations will be able to join the UEFA Nations League from 2024, UEFA vice-president Zbigniew Boniek has said, in a move that would undermine FIFA’s planned biennial World Cup.

“This is the last Nations League in this format,” Boniek said in an interview with the Polish sports news portal Meczyki published on Thursday.

“From 2024, CONMEBOL will join the Nations League. I don’t yet know in what format,” he said.

