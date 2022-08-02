Four South American countries will on Tuesday launch an unprecedented joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile’s intention to bid has long been in the making.

More than three years ago they committed to create a local organizing committee to co-ordinate with South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL to plan their bid.

But it has taken until now for the “Juntos 2030” (Together 2030) bid to be made official.

It centers on the desire to “bring the World Cup back to its original home: South America,” said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

The very first edition of the World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts, beating their neighbors Argentina 4-2 in the final.

