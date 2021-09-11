England-based South American players will be able to line up for their clubs this weekend after their countries dropped complaints about their failure to report for international duty, FIFA said on Saturday.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Leeds refused to release players for World Cup qualifiers over the past week due to the coronavirus isolation period required on their return to Britain.

All of the South American qualifiers were played in countries on the British government’s red COVID-19 travel list, meaning travellers returning from those countries have to quarantine for 10 days.

