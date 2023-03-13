South East Aviation Malta (SEAM) is an engineering services company supporting Ryanair’s engineering function in South East Europe.

SEAM is currently looking for Aircraft Mechanics / B1 / B2 Licensed Engineers/ Duty Maintenance Coordinator to be based in Malta.

The company offers permanent positions, promoting work-life balance through four on, four off / five on five off shift patterns.

Ryanair operates an aircraft fleet of more than 450 modern Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Our highly trained and dedicated engineering team is responsible for the maintenance of all Ryanair aircrafts based in Malta. The company offers permanent positions, promoting work-life balance through four on, four off / five on five off shift patterns.

If you are qualified and seeking a challenge, we want to meet you. Visit our team on March 20, 2023 at Malta International Airport (Conference Room Level 1). For more information, e-mail seamrec@ryanair.com