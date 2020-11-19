The South End Core, the supporters club of the national team, is requesting a meeting with the Malta Football Association to discuss the return of fans in football stadiums in Malta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national team’s supporters club was in the news in the last few weeks after kickstarting a campaign towards bringing the fans back to the football stadiums and they have tabled a number of proposals for discussion to ensure the return of supporters is done in a safe manner.

Also, this week, the South End Core, successfully hosted an outdoor cinema at the MFCC which enabled the national team fans to watch Malta’s final UEFA Nations League match against the Faroe Islands safely from their own car.

