The Malta national football team's officials supporters club has accused Spanish officials of treating them "like prisoners" after they had their flags and drums confiscated by ground officials in Cadiz prior to Malta's Euro 2020 qualifier against Spain.

Spain demolished Malta 7-0 in the clash.

Over 100 Maltese football fans made trip to Spain to see the national team face the former world champions in a Group F clash.

In a statement published on their Facebook account, the South End Core said fans had their equipment taken away just before the match, despite having made the necessary arrangements with UEFA beforehand.

"One hour before the game, we were treated like prisoners and persons from a third world country," South End Core said in a statement.

"They took away all our flags, drums and a push-chair carrying a little girl, for which we had obtained permission.

"We applied for all the permits both through UEFA and the Spanish Football Association. A lot of communication that went down the drain.

RELATED STORIES The fans roaring Malta on inside the Three Lions' den

"This is the respect that we have received from the Spaniards."

The supporters' group sent a message to the Malta Football Association, saying "this is the last time that we will travel with the national team if the MFA will not take action on this incident."